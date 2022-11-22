The Patriots Had A Big Return At Practice On Tuesday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After leaving Sunday's game with a thigh injury, many feared that New England Patriots center and offensive captain David Andrews could be out for the season.

But at Tuesday's practice, Andrews was spotted in uniform going through drills with his teammates just one day after being listed as out.

Today's injury report should provide a bit more clarity on Andrews' status, as he'll likely be carrying a limited participant tag.

That said, the Patriots have a quick turnaround before a Thanksgiving Day game vs. Minnesota on Thursday.

If the two-time Super Bowl champ were to find a way to make it back on the field for that it would be pretty shocking. But it has to be encouraging for New England fans to know such a vital part of the team's offense could be back before too long.