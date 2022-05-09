The Patriots Have Signed 8 Undrafted Free Agents

The New England Patriots have made some additions to their 90-man roster.

New England added cornerback Devin Hafford, punter Jake Julien, quarterback D'Eriq King, defensive lineman DeMarcus Mitchell, defensive end LaBryan Ray, offensive linemen Kody Russey and Liam Shanahan, and cornerback Brenden Schooler as undrafted free agents.

Of all these players, King should be the most recognizable. He was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.

During his time in college, his best season came in 2018 when he was a Cougar. He finished with 2,982 yards through the air, 36 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

His 2020 season at Miami was also stellar when he finished with 2,686 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

King will look to try and win one of the backup quarterback positions heading into the 2022 season.

Julien will battle Jake Bailey to see who the starting punter will be next season while the rest of the players are savvy depth additions.