The Patriots Waived A Running Back On Monday

The New England decided to cut ties with running back J.J. Taylor on Monday afternoon.

The move was first announced by ESPN's Field Yates.

Taylor has appeared in only one game this season. He rushed for nine yards on 10 carries back on Nov. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Patriots won, 26-3.

Before that, he played in five games in 2021 and six in 2020. For his career, he's compiled 52 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving category, he's made six receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Before he was picked up by the Patriots in 2020, Taylor went unpicked in the NFL Draft out of Arizona.

Given his familiarity with the team and system, it wouldn't be a surprise to see New England try to add Taylor back to its practice squad if he makes it through waivers.