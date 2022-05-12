The Patriots' Week 1 Opponent Has Leaked Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The full NFL schedule is slated to be released later today, but many of the games have been tricking in for a week now. For the New England Patriots, the latest leak reveals their Week 1 opponent.

According to Patriots insider Andrew Callahan via Evan Lazar, the Patriots will open the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Miami Dolphins. Notably, it is the third year in a row that the Patriots open against the Dolphins.

Though it may also be notable that the Patriots have struggled mightily against the Dolphins lately. New England have lost three straight games against Miami and have not beaten them on the road since 2019.

But the Dolphins will have a much different look in 2022 than the last three seasons. The Dolphins have new head coach in Mike McDaniel and one of the top receivers in the game in Tyreek Hill.

Last year the New England Patriots had a wildly successful season with first-year quarterback Mac Jones under center. They went 10-7 and made the playoffs for their first time in the post-Tom Brady era.

But in the ensuing offseason, the Patriots suffered a lot of losses to their coaching staff, specifically on the offensive side.

It's a mystery as to which team is going to be better prepared offensively to start the season.

Who do you have winning this Week 1 Patriots-Dolphins matchup?