The Police Report For Jerry Jones' Accident Is Out

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident recently and we finally know what exactly happened.

Per a police report from NBCDFW, the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn while trying to deliver a Door Dash order.

"The investigator's narrative included in the Dallas police report says the driver of the gray Hyundai Sonata was making a delivery for Door Dash Wednesday evening," the police report read. "He told investigators that while driving southbound on Harry Hines Boulevard he realized he needed to make a left turn onto Wolf Street.

"The driver slowed down at the intersection, coming almost to a stop, then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him directly in the path of Jerry Jones's car."

Nobody was seriously injured in this accident and that means both parties can go back to their daily lives.

For Jones, that means getting the Cowboys back into playoff contention as they try and win the NFC East again next season.