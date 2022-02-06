The Pro Bowl Will Experiment With A New Rule Sunday

The NFL will be doing away with kickoffs for Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

The league is going to experiment using the “spot-and-choose” rule that the Baltimore Ravens tried to implement last year for overtime games.

This rule makes the coin toss a little less important. Whoever wins the toss can choose to play offense or defense, or they can choose where to spot the ball.

That said, if the team that wins the toss votes for offense, the other team can choose where the ball will be spotted. The team that doesn’t win the coin toss could have an advantage in that department since it can spot the ball inside the other team’s five-yard line.

Now, if the team that wins the toss votes to place the ball, the other team will decide whether to play offense or defense.

The league is likely testing this new rule to see if it can be a good fit for overtime. The current overtime rules are very controversial among fans since the team that scores a touchdown first wins automatically.

A lot of times, the opposing team won’t see the ball, just as we all saw a couple of weeks ago in the Chiefs-Bills game.

The rest of the Pro Bowl will have normal NFL rules, but everyone’s eyes will be on this one to see how it does.