Derek Carr appears to be a part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ future, rather than its past. On Sunday, NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport all but confirmed that the Raiders are prepared to discuss an extension to keep Carr in silver and black.

Carr only has one year left on his deal. The Raiders owe the veteran QB around $20 million next season.

While the quarterback was very vocal about keeping Rich Bisaccia in place, Rapoport’s sources say Carr’s top choice for a new coach was actually Josh McDaniels.

Raiders prepared to commit to QB Derek Carr with extension (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/FYWoqjTWtV pic.twitter.com/cBZCwfXYtA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 13, 2022

“In the past, McDaniels’ and Ziegler’s affection for the three-time Pro Bowler led them to consider trading for him,” Rapoport said.

Now they have him.

If Carr were to hit the open market he’d likely be among the most coveted QB’s in the league. This past season, with all the adversity the Raiders were faced with, the 30-year-old signal-caller stood tall.

Carr led Las Vegas to a 10-7 record and playoff berth, while throwing for a career-high in passing yards.