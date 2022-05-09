The Raiders Have Cut A Veteran Defensive Player

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In order for the Raiders to sign free agent linebacker Kenny Young, a member of Las Vegas' LB core had to go.

On Monday, the team announced the release of 28-year-old inside backer Justin March.

March was a late-season signing for the Raiders last season, but never saw a snap for Vegas. His only 2021 action came in two games for two different teams; the Saints and 49ers.

Standing at six-feet, 220-pounds, March has appeared in 61 games across his half-dozen-year career, including five starts.

In those games, he recorded 29 tackles and three passes defensed.

Now Kenny Young slides into the middle of the Raiders defense after stints with the Ravens, Rams and division rival Broncos.

A fourth-round pick of Baltimore back in 2018, Young started all 13 games he played in last season. Tallying 75 tackles, a pair of sacks, a pass defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.