The Raiders, Jon Gruden Reached A Contract Settlement

When former head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his post with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month, the status of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract was left unresolved.

But according to recent reports from Vic Tafur of The Athletic, owner Mark Davis and the Raiders front office have reached a settlement with Gruden.

The former Las Vegas head coach reportedly had $40 million of guaranteed payments remaining on his contract. Gruden signed his massive contract in 2018, leaving six years remaining on the deal.

Exact details of the settlement agreement were not released.

“He’s hurt, he’s really hurt, and I understand that,” Davis said of Gruden. “But he understands the ramifications of what he said. I love Jon and I love his family. We all have demons in our lives, and you have to understand that, and you also have to look at redemption as well.”

Jon Gruden resigned under threat of termination in early October following the release of emails using racist, homophobic and sexist language in an exchange with former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen. While his career in the NFL has almost certainly come to an end as a result of this scandal, he’s likely walking away with tens of millions of dollars from the Raiders franchise.