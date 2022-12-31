The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad.

The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter Jarrett Stidham. The organization stunned the NFL world earlier this week when it announced the benching of longtime starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. Carr has since left the team and will not be available as a backup option.

Garbers signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in May. He's been on the Las Vegas practice squad for the entire season up until this point.

Garbers was a four-year starter for California from 2018-21, logging 6,582 career passing yards and 50 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranked fourth in program history in terms of total yards (7,756).

The Raiders will kickoff against the 49ers tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. ET.