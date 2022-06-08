The Raiders Signed A Veteran Tight End Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders added even more tight end depth this week. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the team has signed former Bears TE Jesper Horsted.

Upon his arrival in Sin City, the Raiders will be carrying seven tight ends on their roster.

Horsted was waived by Chicago last month after two seasons with the Bears. Across those couple years he appeared in 13 games and made one start.

Undrafted out of Princeton in 2019, Horsted has recorded 10 catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns for his career.

In addition to Horsted, the Raiders TE room includes:

• Darren Waller

• Foster Moreau

• Jacob Hollister

• Nick Bowers

• Travis Koontz

• Cole Fotheringham

The top two guys are locked into their roles, and Hollister, a veteran, has the inside track to be TE3.