The Rams Signed 2 New Free Agents On Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Rams brought on a couple of new faces to their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

Los Angeles announced the midweek signings via the team's official Twitter account as the reigning Super Bowl champs added tight end Jared Pinkney and running back A.J. Rose.

No corresponding moves were announced by the club.

Pinkney, the Rams are a little bit more familiar with. After going undrafted in 2020, LA picked the 24-year-old up on its practice squad following a stint with Atlanta.

He was later picked up by the Detroit Lions towards the end of the season and played in two games for Dan Campbell's squad, starting one.

Rose also went undrafted out of Kentucky last year and was a practice squad back with the Vikings until his release in early June.