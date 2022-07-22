The Ravens Worked Out A Notable Defensive Back Thursday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens worked out a former Carolina Panther on Thursday.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens worked out defensive back Troy Pride. He started eight games as a rookie in 2020 (appeared in 14) before missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury.

Pride finished the 2020 season with 42 total tackles (27 solo) and two passes defended.

Before he was drafted by Carolina, he played at Notre Dame from 2016-19. He played in 37 games and racked up 121 total tackles (88 solo), four interceptions, 18 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

If the Ravens sign Pride, this would be a classic "low risk, high reward" situation considering the production he put up as a rookie.

We'll see if he gets signed to a deal as training camp is set to get underway next week.