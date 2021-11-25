The Reporter Aaron Rodgers Wrongly Called Out Has Responded

The reporter Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wrongly called out at his press conference has responded on social media.

On Wednesday, Rodgers shot down the idea that he has “COVID toe.” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he had “COVID toe,” though it appeared to be a joke. The Wall Street Journal took his comments at face value, though, and a ran a story.

“It’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I have a fractured toe. So I expect a full apology from Molly Knight and whoever her editors was. I did get a kick out of reading that article. That was very, very interesting. But, no, I never heard of COVID toe before. Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s, you know, worse than a turf toe, and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information. But, yeah, I have a fractured toe. I’ve never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. That’s just a classic case of disinformation. It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution, but that’s the world we live in these days.”

"I have a fractured toe." Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vc3v9l22z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 24, 2021

Molly Knight responded on Twitter.

“Today I tweeted a link to a Wall Street Journal story about Aaron Rodgers, then went to a spin class and then the local homeless feed where I volunteer. Apparently Rodgers mentioned me by name in a press conference, because when I finished my work my social media feeds were full of unpleasant comments from Rodgers’ fans. I didn’t write the article Rodgers is upset about, but I guess in the grand scheme of things it’s not a big deal. I would like to thank Aaron for directing traffic to my Twitter feed, where I am raising money for blankets for our unhoused neighbors. It’s getting cold, and the number of people who need help in Southern California has ballooned in recent years, so every bit of awareness helps.”

Knight did tweet something about the story, making a Joe Rogan joke. However, she deleted the tweet referencing the story when it was proven to be incorrect.

Yes because the article wound up being wrong. I was but one of many many thousands of people who believed it. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 24, 2021

It’s been an odd day.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, will face the Rams on Sunday.