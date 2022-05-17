The Rock Announces XFL Broadcasting Decision

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just announced a major broadcasting deal signed by the league.

The XFL has reached a multi-year agreement with Disney, giving them exclusive broadcast rights for game day content, tentpole events and more from 2023-2027. Each season's 43 games will be featured on a combination Disney subsidiaries ABC, ESPN and FX.

The Rock made this announcement alongside fellow owner Dany Garcia at a Disney Upfront event on Tuesday, per XFLBoard.com.

Johnson teased this announcement with a Twitter video on Monday.

"Call me crazy & many do… there’s something cool & special in the air about our [XFL 2023] launch Our XFL will soon humbly take the fields in stadiums across our country. Turning dreams into reality & delivering for the fans. BIG announcements this week," he wrote.

The XFL's inaugural 2023 season will kickoff on February 18.