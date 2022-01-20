The Rock Breaks His Silence On Manningcast Speculation

NFL fans couldn’t help but notice an interesting fossil sitting behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during Monday night’s Manningcast.

Johnson joined Eli and Peyton Manning as a guest on Monday night’s Manningcast during the Cardinals-Rams playoff game. During the segment, viewers instantly noticed a t-rex fossil sitting behind The Rock.

The world-renowned actor and former WWE star revealed the fossil’s name is Stan, named after the archeologist who discovered him. That led some to speculate whether or not Johnson was the mystery buyer of the actual fossil that was purchased at an auction back in 2020 for almost $32 million. He wasn’t.

Johnson took to Instagram this week to explain that the t-rex fossil is a replica.

“After my LIVE interview on last night’s #ManningCast on @NFL’s Monday Night Football, there’s been tons of worldwide speculation in the world of science ~ that I am the “mystery buyer” of the original T-REX skull, known as STAN,” Johnson said on Instagram.

“I am not the mystery buyer.

“In my home office, this is my REPLICA CAST of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Well, there you have it. Although it would have been very fitting had Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson owned an actual t-rex fossil, it’s too good to be true.

It’s still unknown who actually owns Stan. Perhaps one day we’ll find out.