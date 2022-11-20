The Rock Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jay Glazer Friendship

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Dwayne Johnson arrives to the LAFH Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

During a recent podcast appearance, FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer opened up about his relationship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Saying, "he's the most authentic friend I have."

Over the weekend, The Rock returned the favor, retweeting a clip of the interview and sharing a bit more about their friendship.

"I have a lot of 'friends' but dudes like Jay Glazer are rare," The Rock said. "We check in with each other almost daily to make sure we’re doing good 'between the ears.' We’ve both lost friends over the years to mental health struggle so the 'check-ins' are nonnegotiable."

Speaking with the ladies of "Team Tequila Talks," Glazer said of Johnson:

He and I talk about mental health a lot... we lean on each other a lot and we're not afraid of it... We get really, really vulnerable together. He's the most authentic friend I have. He's that good of a dude. The guy that you see on all those Instagram posts... he's an even better person.

A tremendous friendship that has helped so many others across the globe.