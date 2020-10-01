The Rock Just Announced Massive News For The XFL

The XFL’s return to the gridiron was short lived in 2020. The league returned to play at the start of the year, but was forced to suspend operations when the pandemic hit.

Ultimately, the league ended up getting bought by a group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former college football player turned wrestling star turned Hollywood sensation has big plans for the league.

Thursday morning, The Rock announced some massive news. The XFL will be returning to the playing field in 2022.

“XFL returns SPRING 2022,” The Rock announced on Thursday morning. “As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion and purpose.”

The XFL had an entertaining return to the football field at the start of 2020. There were some fun games and energetic crowds at the beginning of the season. The league also employed several notable former college football stars.

If The Rock can help duplicate – or improve – that when the league returns in 2022, the XFL has a chance to be successful.

Will you be tuning into the XFL when games begin in 2022?