The Rock Pumped For Miami: College Football World Reacts

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continued adding to their star-studded recruiting class over the weekend by landing five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound tackle reportedly chose the Canes over Alabama, USC and Tennessee, among others.

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took notice of Miami's signing, congratulating the American Samoan and UM on Twitter.

"Big BIG news for our Canes Football," the Miami alum shared. "Congratulations USO Francis Mauigoa! You no doubt will make all of us - your AIGA, very proud. Hardest workers in the room. Welcome to THE U. Now the fun part - get to work. ... #humblehungry."

The college football world reacted to The Rock's excitement on social media.

"How many programs out there got these types of Alums tweeting to you?" asked a Miami fan account.

"Oh your school can't have the biggest star in the world tweet at recruits and talk to them about playing for said school?" tweeted another. "Too bad."

"Family!"

"LETS GOOOOOO," a Miami podcast commented in all-caps.

"We smell what’s cooking," another user replied.

"This is a shout-out huh?" Mike Farrell tagged Mario Cristobal.

"Not too shabby ..." remarked 247Sports founder Shannon Terry.

Mauigoa will be tasked with protecting four-star QB Jaden Rashada in the coming years.