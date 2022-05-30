The Rock's Daughter Has Announced Her Wrestling Name

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, is following in her father's footsteps and entering the wrestling industry. However, her wrestling name won't draw any connections to the family name.

Simone has announced she'll be known as Ava Raine in the world of wrestling.

Some are a bit surprised she didn't pick a name more closely associated with her family name.

"Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing. Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical," said Louis Dangoor. "Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous."

Simone isn't backing down, though. She's trying to make a name for herself.

"i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family," she responded on Twitter.

She's clearly trying to create her own legacy instead of always staying put in her family's spotlight.

Simone will be known as Ava Raine in the WWE industry from here on out.