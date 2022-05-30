The Rock's Daughter Reveals Wrestler Name: Fans React

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the premiere of 'Skyscraper' on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a professional wrestler for the first time, he became a third-generation superstar, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. This year, his daughter will mark the fourth generation of his professional wrestling family.

On Monday, Simone Johnson took to Twitter and announced she will begin competing in WWE under the name Ava Raine. She changed her Twitter bio with the handle "@AvaRaineWWE."

A heated debate on Raine's decision to change her name quickly ensued. Raine made it clear that she has no issue whatsoever with the change and dismissed people for getting so bothered with her over it:

"i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family," Raine wrote, adding a shrugging emoji. "I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”

For the most part though, Raine is getting support from the pro wrestling world just for continuing her incredible wrestling dynasty:

There's no word yet on when Ava Raine will make her debut on WWE programming.

But if she isn't fully embracing the name of her father The Rock, grandfather Rocky Johnson or great-grandfather Peter Maivia, chances are we won't see The Rock there when she finally does.

