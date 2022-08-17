The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line.

On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team.

The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years ago, spending his rookie season on the practice squad before getting some run in 2020.

In that season he appeared in six games on offense and special teams, but once again found himself on the practice squad the following year.

After he was cut, he signed with the Giants and saw action in one game before joining the Jets on the other side of MetLife in May.

Kelly was a four-year starter with the Seminoles playing both the left tackle and left guard spot.