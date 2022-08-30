The Saints Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week.

After an outstanding collegiate career with the Fighting Irish, Book never caught on as a viable quarterback option during his rookie NFL season in New Orleans. He appeared in just one game for the Saints in 2021, logging 135 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Book participated in the preseason as a third-string option behind QB1 Jameis Winston and recent addition Andy Dalton. He threw two more interceptions during his three preseason appearances.

The Saints will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.