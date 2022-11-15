The Saints Cut 2 Running Backs Tuesday Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints traveled to Pittsburgh for a battle against the Steelers.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they traveled home with a loss after falling 20-10 to the Steelers. While that's unfortunate news, the team appears to have received some good news this week.

The team reportedly released veteran running back Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore this week.

"The Saints released veteran running back Jordan Howard and running back Derrick Gore," NFL reporter Ari Meirov said.

Why is that good news? Well, it likely signifies the return of veteran running back Mark Ingram is close to a return from injury.

After missing the past few games, the Saints offense would welcome him back with open arms. While he doesn't have the juice he once did, he's a vital piece of the team's rushing attack.

Next up for the Saints is a home contest against the reeling Los Angeles Rams.