The Saints Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have placed two players on injured reserve ahead of the 2022 regular season: offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

This designation means each of these players with be out for at least the first four games of the year.

Penning, the Saints' No. 11 overall selection in this year's draft, suffered a toe injury during the team's preseason finale this past weekend. The first-round pick will reportedly require surgery and is out indefinitely with a "significant" injury.

Despite suffering a lower leg injury of his own during the Saints' preseason finale, Roach's injury appears to be less severe. The third-year DT is expected to suit up as soon as possible (Week 5), per team insider Nick Underhill.

Without both of these player, the Saints will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.