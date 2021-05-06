The Saints Have Reportedly Signed A New Fullback

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed fullback Sutton Smith.

Coming out of Northern Illinois, Smith was originally drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft as a linebacker. Recently switching to the FB position, the multi-purpose athlete spent 2020 bouncing around on Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Seattle practice/offseason rosters. He’s yet to record any stats at the NFL level.

Saints insider Mike Triplett reported the signing Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Through three active seasons at Northern Illinois, Smith proved his ability as a NFL-caliber athlete — logging 139 tackles (58.5 for loss) and 30 sacks.

Joining a New Orleans backfield that already boasts running back Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, as well as recently-acquired full back Alex Armah, Smith will likely serve in a predominantly special-teams role if he sees any time on the field in 2021. Slotted behind Armah, who was picked up this offseason after his fourth season with the Carolina Panthers, Smith will become just the second FB listed on the roster.

With 2,265 total rushing yards on 141.6 yards per game, the Saints finished the 2020 season with the No. 6 ranked rushing attack in the NFL.