The Saints Were Asked About Drew Brees' Surprising Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints runs on to the field for warm-ups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shocked just about everyone with his recent statement where he hinted that he's considering returning to football. Naturally, everyone wants to know what the Saints themselves are thinking.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," Brees tweeted on Sunday.

But by the looks of things, the Saints brass aren't taking the comment too seriously. Per Saints insider Nick Underhill, head coach Dennis Allen was almost dismissive of the idea.

"I think the comment was made in jest," Allen said.

Brees is 43 years old and was out of football in 2021. He spent the year as an analyst for NBC, but has decided not to return to the network for 2022.

No doubt New Orleans Saints fans would welcome back their franchise passing leader with open arms. Though the real question might be whether that arm is still as good as it once was.

Brees' final pass for the Saints was an interception in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As much as he might like to end his career on a high note like Peyton Manning, that's a lot easier said than done.

Will Drew Brees attempt to mount an NFL comeback?