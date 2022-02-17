The Saudi ‘Super League’ Tour Has Reportedly Signed 20 Players

The PGA Tour has some competition.

A Saudi-backed “Super League” is set on announcing a new golf tour. According to a Wednesday night report, that announcement could come soon.

Alan Shipnuck reports that the league has signed 20 players. It’s unclear who those players are, but guys like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, among others, have all reportedly been linked to the league.

“A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20. A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event,” he reports.

DeChambeau has shot down the Saudi rumors for the most part.

PGA Tour player Kramer Hickok believes some big names will be making the jump.

“You’re going to see a lot of big names jump over there, I think there’s already been 17 guys that have jumped over and I can’t say who they are but there’s going to be some big names going over there,” Hickok said on the Stripe Show podcast. “Look, I mean from what I’ve heard the money’s very, very appealing. You’re only gonna have 12-14 events, those events are gonna have purses, you’re not going to have to deal with missing a cut anymore, there’s only going to be 40 players. And 10 of those 14 events will be in the States. Signing bonuses, huge, huge purses, it’s going to be very appealing for some of these guys. Yeah you’ll see some big names for sure.”

The Saudi league could start sometime this summer, according to the latest reports.