The Seahawks-49ers Ending Was Total Insanity

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL’s 2019 regular season is officially over. Rightfully, it ended in insane fashion, with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks finishing in ridiculous fashion.

San Francisco topped Seattle, 26-21, to win the NFC West division and clinch a first round bye in the playoffs.

The game ended with the Seahawks missing out on a game-winning touchdown by one yard. There was total pandemonium on the field as the 49ers thought there might have been a fumble, returning it to the end zone as the clock ran out. The play went to review, though, and it was determined that the pass catcher was down at the one.

San Francisco then got the ball inside the one-yard line and ran a QB sneak to end the game.

Divisions don’t get much closer than this.

With the win, the 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seahawks are the No. 5 seed and will play Philadelphia in the Wild Card round.

Bring on the playoffs.


