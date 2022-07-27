The Seahawks Signed A New Tight End On Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks have filled out their full 90-man roster ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

The team announced the signings of three new players today, including former Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann.

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Hausmann was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-4, 255 lbs TE was on and off the team's practice squad and didn't make a single in-game appearance this past season.

Landing a spot on the Seahawks' 54-man roster before Week 1 will be a tough task for Hausmann. Recently-acquired starter Noah Fant and returning backup Will Dissly are all but guaranteed the top two spots on the Seattle depth chart. Hausmann will have to beat out Tyler Mabry, Colby Parkinson, undrafted rookie Cade Brewer for the final one or two tight end spots.

The Seahawks also announced the additions of offensive guards Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson.