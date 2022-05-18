The Secretary Of State Visited With Brittney Griner's Wife

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The United States is doing its best to try and get WNBA star Brittney Griner back home ASAP.

The State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle as they try and get Brittney home.

Blinken confirmed to Cherelle that Brittney's case is a top priority for the State Department.

Griner has been detained in Russia for the last few months due to an incident at the airport in Moscow.

Per the New York Times, she was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

Last week, Griner's pretrial detention in Russia was extended for another month. She appeared in a Moscow court for a hearing and was also denied a request for house arrest.

Stay tuned for more updates on Griner's situation.