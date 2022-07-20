The Sport Of Quidditch Is Officially Changing Its Name

Quidditch is officially changing its name going forward.

Per TMZ Sports, the sport is going to now be known as "Quadball" in an effort to distance itself from J.K. Rowling's "anti-trans positions."

Rowling has openly spoken out about her views of transgender people numerous times and Quidditch doesn't want to be associated with that.

"Today marks a monumental step in the history of our sport, and it marks an equally big step for Major League Quadball," a joint statement from both the Major League Quidditch and U.S. Quidditch organizations read via TMZ.

Quadball is a sport that was inspired by the Harry Potter series, which Rowling wrote. There are seven books in the series.

Those books were then made into movies several years ago. The last one came out in 2011.