The Sports World Is Celebrating Tony Hawk Today

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 21: Tony Hawk of United States of America competes in BOWL-A-RAMA at Bondi Beach on February 21, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. BOWL-A-RAMA is Australia's biggest skateboarding competition. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

The sports world is celebrating a trailblazer in the sport of skating on Thursday.

Why? Well, it's the 54th birthday of legendary skater Tony Hawk, who revolutionized the sport and brought it into the mainstream.

While he had plenty of amazing accomplishments on the skateboard, what he did off the board was just as important. His video game popularized the sport and sold millions of copies around the world.

"Happy birthday to @TonyHawk THE LEGEND Without Tony Hawk, we never get one of the greatest games of ALL-TIME: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater," Whistle said in a tweet.

That was just one of many birthday wishes from the sports world today.

"Happy birthday to Tony Hawk, the first person to land a 900 in competition," Guinness World Records said.

"Hey, this guy looks a lot like @tonyhawk. Happy Birthday, Birdman! Thank you for fighting to #ENDALZ in honor of your mom," the Alzheimer's Association said.

Happy birthday, Tony!