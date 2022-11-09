The Sports World Is Furious With Elon Musk's Decision

Elon Musk's change to the Twitter verification system has already caused some major issues around the sports world.

Fake accounts that purchased a blue checkmark are reporting false news left and right. Accounts parodying NFL insider Adam Schefter, NBA superstar LeBron James and more have already made efforts to trick the sports world.

Sports fans aren't too happy with this new change.

"This is only going to get worse," one wrote.

"Musk is a idiot. He was warned and didn't care," another added.

"Yo @elonmusk, this is a horrible idea. You need to make sure people respect the real checkmarks," another said.

"People who pay $8 to spoof accounts and then try really hard to look like real breaking news are also big time losers," another wrote.

If this current verification model stays in place, fans will have to be extra diligent when consuming sports content and news.