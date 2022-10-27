The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away.

Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.

"You’ll always be my dad… And I’ll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you❤️❤️ rip dad," Phelps wrote on his Instagram page.

The sports world has come out in support of the 23-time Olympic gold medalist. Everyone is sending the swimming icon love and prayers in this tough time for him:

"Im so sorry for your loss. He will always be there," Lindsey Vonn wrote in the comments.

"So sorry for your loss 💜 Your Ravens family is sending love," the Baltimore Ravens said with their official account.

"Condolences bro," said golf star Tony Finau.

The youngest of three children, Michael Phelps has said in the past that he was negatively impacted in a big way when his father and mother divorced in 1994. He has said that he was distant from his father for many years as a result.

But the two reconnected in the 2000s and Fred Phelps got to spend time with Michael's children in his later life.

Our hearts go out to the Phelps family and their loved ones.