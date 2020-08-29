The Spun

The Sports World Mourns The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman during the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest.LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Chadwick Boseman, Victor Oladipo and Michael B. Jordan attend the 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The world lost an incredibly talented soul on Friday night, as Chadwick Boseman passed away due to his long battle with colon cancer. And although the loss of Boseman undoubtedly hurts, the sports world is doing its best to honor his legacy.

Boseman inspired many people through his work on screen. While he’s famously known for portraying the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also acted in a number of sports movies.

In 2008, Boseman appeared in the movie The Express, which was a biopic about former Syracuse running back Ernie Davis. He was the first African American player to win the Heisman Trophy. Later on in his acting career, Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in 42. That wasn’t the final role that Boseman had as far as it pertains to sports film. He played a character named Vontae Mack in the movie Draft Day.

People around the world quickly became fans of Boseman, whose talent on the screen was matched by his kind personality off it. That’s why so many athletes shared incredible tributes for the iconic actor last night.

LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Andrew McCutchen, Victor Oladipo and Dwyane Wade all went on social media to share their thoughts on Boseman. It’s very clear that he inspired each and every one of them.

Here are some of the tributes from last night:

Boseman actually played a role in the Slam Dunk Contest back in 2018. During the early stages of the contest, Oladipo put on a Black Panther mask with the help of Boseman and threw down an impressive dunk.

With the NBA expected to resume its postseason this weekend, it wouldn’t surprise us at all if several players share some kind words about Boseman.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the loss of Chadwick Boseman.


