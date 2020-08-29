The Sports World Mourns The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman

The world lost an incredibly talented soul on Friday night, as Chadwick Boseman passed away due to his long battle with colon cancer. And although the loss of Boseman undoubtedly hurts, the sports world is doing its best to honor his legacy.

Boseman inspired many people through his work on screen. While he’s famously known for portraying the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also acted in a number of sports movies.

In 2008, Boseman appeared in the movie The Express, which was a biopic about former Syracuse running back Ernie Davis. He was the first African American player to win the Heisman Trophy. Later on in his acting career, Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in 42. That wasn’t the final role that Boseman had as far as it pertains to sports film. He played a character named Vontae Mack in the movie Draft Day.

People around the world quickly became fans of Boseman, whose talent on the screen was matched by his kind personality off it. That’s why so many athletes shared incredible tributes for the iconic actor last night.

LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Andrew McCutchen, Victor Oladipo and Dwyane Wade all went on social media to share their thoughts on Boseman. It’s very clear that he inspired each and every one of them.

Here are some of the tributes from last night:

I met you at the premier of 42 in Pittsburgh in 2013. Even though you were in the spotlight and all eyes were on you, I remember you saying, “I’m that one that’s starstruck by all of these athletes here.” That’s the man you were. Humble. You will be missed. RIP Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/ypJc1yUq9p — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 29, 2020

Smh it’s just to much going on right now……. R.I.H #BlackPanther https://t.co/Vh9WvZz1bP — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) August 29, 2020

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

Boseman actually played a role in the Slam Dunk Contest back in 2018. During the early stages of the contest, Oladipo put on a Black Panther mask with the help of Boseman and threw down an impressive dunk.

With the NBA expected to resume its postseason this weekend, it wouldn’t surprise us at all if several players share some kind words about Boseman.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the loss of Chadwick Boseman.