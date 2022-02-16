The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, one of the top signal callers in this year’s class, has been consistently referenced as an option for the Steelers.

During a recent appearance with Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan, NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline reported that the Steelers are “absolutely” interested in Willis as a possible draft selection.

“I know the Steelers absolutely like him…they like a lot of the things they liked about Ben Roethlisberger. Arm strength. Athleticism. Plays he can make in and out of the pocket,” Pauline said.

Transferring to Liberty after two seasons with the Auburn Tigers, Willis immediately broke out as the starting quarterback for the Flames. Through two seasons, the dual-threat weapon logged 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns through the air, and 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

As of right now, the Steelers’ quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs — none of whom have proven themselves as reliable NFL starters.

Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and a few others are also possible quarterback options in Pittsburgh.