The Steelers Have Added A New Running Back

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pushes off Christopher Allen #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at running back on Wednesday.

They have officially signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague III after putting Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve.

Teague, 22, went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft after playing at Ohio State from 2018-21. During that time, he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging over five yards a carry.

His best individual season came in 2019 when he finished with 135 carries for 789 yards and four touchdowns. He was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection for that season.

McNichols injured his shoulder during practice recently, which explains his move to IR. His season is over unless the Steelers release him.

He was looking to potentially win the RB2 job after he was signed last week. That duty will now fall to Teague even though he's coming in a little late.