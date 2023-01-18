The Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be making a change at offensive coordinator heading into next season.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Matt Canada will be back for the 2023 season, which is the final year of his contract.

"Despite a public outcry to fire him and numerous rumors about his coaching status, Canada will return for his third season as offensive coordinator — something, apparently, that was never really in doubt after the offense continued to show signs of improvement late in the season," Dulac wrote.

This isn't a surprising decision from head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hardly ever fire coaches and instead let their contracts run out before replacing them.

That said, there are no excuses for Canada heading into next season. He has the talent around him in quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and wide receivers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

It's time to blend those ingredients together to form one of the better offenses in football.

If positive changes don't happen, there's a good chance he won't be back after next season.