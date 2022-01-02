The Spun

Look: The Temperature At The Winter Classic Is Insane

The NHL's logo on ice.PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Now this is hockey weather. At Saturday’s Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, temperatures dipped well below zero.

“-9 DEGREES AT THE WINTER CLASSIC,” SportsCenter tweeted.

There certainly won’t be any melting ice in this year’s Classic.

According to the NHL, the below-zero temperatures paired with wind chill make for a temp closer dipping into the negative 20’s. Making it the coldest outdoor hockey game in league history.

Prior to Saturday night’s game, the coldest game on record was during the NHL’s Heritage Classic back in 2003. The league has staged 32 outdoor games this season, as they’ve quickly become a hit with hockey fans.

However you have to wonder about the fans (and their sanity) to brave elements this cold. It’s so bitter cold on the ice that some player’s facial hair is frosting over. And that’s for the people who are actually moving.

