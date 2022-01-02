Look: The Temperature At The Winter Classic Is Insane

Now this is hockey weather. At Saturday’s Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, temperatures dipped well below zero.

“-9 DEGREES AT THE WINTER CLASSIC,” SportsCenter tweeted.

There certainly won’t be any melting ice in this year’s Classic.

According to the NHL, the below-zero temperatures paired with wind chill make for a temp closer dipping into the negative 20’s. Making it the coldest outdoor hockey game in league history.

Not only -9 degrees for the game tonight, but it feels more like -25!!#StateOfHockey https://t.co/nL33q0daHj — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 2, 2022

Prior to Saturday night’s game, the coldest game on record was during the NHL’s Heritage Classic back in 2003. The league has staged 32 outdoor games this season, as they’ve quickly become a hit with hockey fans.

However you have to wonder about the fans (and their sanity) to brave elements this cold. It’s so bitter cold on the ice that some player’s facial hair is frosting over. And that’s for the people who are actually moving.