The Tennis World Is Loving The Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas Match

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios and No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas are putting on a show in the third round at Wimbledon as the pair renew their rivalry.

Kyrgios currently holds a two-set lead over the Greek tennis star, dropping in a couple of outstanding shots. And in typical Nick Kyrgios fashion - the sports' incredibly talented villain let officials and his opponent know about it.

The tennis world reacted to the entertaining match on social media.

"This Kyrgios-Tsitsipas match is unbelievable," tweeted FOX Sports 1's Nick Wright. "Might even be enough to convert some non tennis fans."

"Tsitsipas - Kyrgios is the most fun you can have at Wimbledon," another user said.

"Oh my God, Tsitsipas just blatantly tried to nail Kyrgios with an overhead," commented Dan Wolken. "This is going off the rails."

"Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nick Kyrgios: 'Zero respect for the game. Zero respect for his opponents,'" reported Lukas Weese.

"Kyrgios/Tsitsipas — the perfect warmup for Money in the Bank and UFC 276," said Bill Simmons. Asking, "Has there ever been a Wimbledon fistfight?"

"This Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas game is easily the most entertaining game of tennis I’ve ever watched."

"We are at absolute peak Kyrgios right now and it's so good," tweeted Shane Ryan.

What a Saturday for tennis.