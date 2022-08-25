The Texans Are Reportedly Signing A New Kicker

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are bringing in an extra leg to stabilize their kicking position for the time being.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Texans are signing kicker Matt Ammendola to a deal. Ammendola spent most of the 2021 NFL season with the New York Jets, converting 13 of 19 field goals and 14 of 15 extra points.

The Jets released Ammendola in December after 11 games as a starter. They signed him to the practice squad a few days later and to a reserve/future contract after the season. But the Jets released him again this past March.

The former Oklahoma State kicker was also used for kickoff duties. 57.4-percent of his 47 kickoffs went for touchbacks with an average of 58.8 yards.

The Houston Texans are hoping to go into the 2022 season with veteran kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. But Fairbairn is dealing with an injury that is considered "short-term."

Fairbairn has been the Texans' kicker since 2017 but is coming off his worst season. Last year he converted just 78.9-percent of his field goals and 81.3-percent of his extra points. Both were career-lows.

Nevertheless, he did lead the NFL in field goal attempts and field goals made in 2018 and has a big leg that can make about two-thirds of his field goals from beyond 50 yards. It seems likely that when Fairbairn finally mends, Ammendola will be on his way out.

