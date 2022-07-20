The U.S. Open Has Made A Decision On Novak Djokovic

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Mens' Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is going to finish 2022 with only one grand slam.

Djokovic is not going to compete in the U.S. Open next month due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic has been asked repeatedly about getting the vaccine and has yet to change his stance.

The United States still does not allow unvaccinated, non-citizens to enter the country due to the pandemic.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens," a U.S. Open statement read.

Djokovic also had to miss the Australian Open back in January for the same reason.

This means that Rafael Nadal will have an opportunity to get two slams ahead of Djokovic. Nadal currently has 22, while Djokovic has 21. Roger Federer has 20, but he's not expected to compete at this event, either.

The U.S. Open will take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 11 in Flushing Meadows, New York.