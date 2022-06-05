The USA's First World Cup Opponent Has Been Set

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks on as he adjusts his Captains arm band during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The United States Men's National Team has its first World Cup opponent in November.

The USMNT will take on Wales in the first game of group play after Wales took out Ukraine 1-0 in the UEFA Playoff Final on Sunday afternoon.

In the process, Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

This match will be a handful for the United States since Wales has Gareth Bale, who is one of the best players on the planet. Wales also attacks very well outside of Bale, so the U.S. will have to be on high alert.

After the USMNT plays Wales, it'll play England, and then Iran to close out the group play. The U.S. will look to get to the knockout stage for the third-straight time in the World Cup (outside of missing in 2018).

All three matches will start at 2 p.m. ET in late November.