The USFL Has Announced A Notable Rules Change

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - APRIL 17: General view of the action between the Philadelphia Stars and the New Orleans Breakers in the second quarter of the game at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

The USFL unveiled a new rule to shorten game times under three hours.

On Thursday, USFL head of officiating Mike Pereira announced (h/t Pro Football Talk) that the clock will keep running after an incomplete pass in the first and third quarters. This change is effectively immediately for the upcoming Week 4 matchups.

“We’re pleased with the total number of plays being run in our game, but to maximize fan enjoyment, we’re also striving to keep games under three hours,” Pereira said. “So starting in Week 4, we’re moving to a running clock after an incomplete pass, but only in the first and third quarters. We believe this change will achieve the desired game length, while still providing the number of plays you’ve come to expect in a professional football game.”

The relaunched spring league is in a position to experiment with different procedures to engage fans and stand out from the NFL. However, one can argue it's a bit strange to make such a significant adjustment during the season.

Perhaps more importantly, TV networks airing USFL games probably didn't have as much patience for a game going over three hours as they do for NFL action. That likely forced them to make a sudden change less than a month into the league's reintroduction.