The Vikings Signed A New Tight End On Monday

With last year's starting tight end Tyler Conklin gone, the Minnesota Vikings will have a new starter in 2022. Ahead of the impending competition in training camp, the Vikings have added a new tight end.

On Meyer, the Vikings signed second-year tight end Shaun Beyer to a deal. Beyer has yet to make his NFL debut after spending the 2021 season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. The Broncos waived Beyer this past May.

Unfortunately for Beyer, getting reps in training camp might be hard to come by. The Vikings currently have five other tight ends vying for the starting job this season.

Beyer will be competing with Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson and rookie Nick Muse for playing time.

Shaun Beyer went undrafted out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a member of the Hawkeyes, Beyer had 18 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Beyer joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He was waived in final roster cuts and added to their practice squad, but did not appear in any games that season.

Now he'll get his chance to continue his NFL career in a spot that's a little bit closer to his native Iowa.

Will Shaun Beyer make the final 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings? Or will he spend yet another season on the practice squad at best?