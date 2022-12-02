The Viral Drew Brees, Lightning Strike Video Is Fake

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday, a video clip of former NFL quarterback Drew Brees went viral on social media.

The clip showed Brees seemingly get struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet Sportsbook.

This viral video caused concern around the sports world. PointsBet released a statement on the apparent incident, but would not reveal Brees' status.

The video has since been debunked as a fake.

"Just talked to a source about Drew Brees promo shoot. The videos were part of a two-part spot. Second spot being released now with Drew getting out of an ambulance. The big lightning strike you see on the first video was not real. Nobody on set was in danger," reporter Paul Pabst wrote on Twitter.

PointsBet has since released the second video.

"Time to let you in on a little fun we've had with @drewbrees guys. He's alive and well and "buzzing" for a weekend of free bets. Keep your eyes on our channels all weekend for bet drops for US vs. Netherlands, College Football and NFL," the sportsbook wrote.

There's no question that this promotional strategy is going to spark some backlash from the sports world.