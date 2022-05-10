The Washington Commanders Signed Chris Paul Today

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders signed guard Chris Paul to a four-year deal, Tuesday.

Yup, you read that right.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Washington signed the former Tulsa offensive lineman to his rookie deal after selecting Paul 230th overall in April's draft.

The four-year contract is reportedly worth $3.76 million.

Not to be confused with the Point God, the Commanders drafted Chris Paul in the seventh round as developmental interior lineman.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 323-pounds, Paul turned heads with a sub-4.9 40-yard dash at the Combine after some all-conference play during his time as a Golden Hurricane.

Considered a bit raw, scouts have pointed to Paul's intelligence both on and off the field as a reason he could be an NFL lineman; as scheme and technique shouldn't be an issue.

That said, plotting feet and lower body agility could do him in at the next level.

ut, for now, Washington will try to coach him up and see if he can provide some much-needed depth in the trenches.