The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots got some good news on quarterback Mac Jones following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, x-rays on Jones' ankle came back negative. His ankle will continue to be evaluated throughout the next week.

There was some concern among the fanbase when Jones was seen limping off the field during the game. He was then carried into the locker room and couldn't put any weight on his foot.

The team looks to have avoided the worst-case scenario of a broken ankle, but that doesn't mean they're out of the woods just yet.

They'll have to see how he responds to treatment as they have a massive game next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones finished this most recent game with 321 yards through the air, no touchdowns, and three interceptions.