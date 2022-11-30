The Yankees' First Offer To Aaron Judge Has Leaked

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The prize of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason is slugger Aaron Judge - who just set the American League record for home runs.

Several teams are in the mix for the MLB star, including the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres. If the Yankees are going to be outbid, it won't be for lack of trying.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that the Yankees have an offer on the table that would give Judge around $300 million over eight years.

Here's more from ESPN:

The New York Yankees, whose chief desire this offseason is to retain Judge, have an offer on the table in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it, depending on how far the San Francisco Giants -- the other top suitor -- are willing to push the market.

Passan added the "expectation" is that Judge will remain with the Yankees, but opened the door for a possible exit.

"Across the industry, the expectation is that Judge re-signs, but it's worth remembering: The last time the highest-paid free agent remained with his current team was Yoenis Cespedes with the Mets in 2016. And before that, it was Matt Holliday in 2009," he said.